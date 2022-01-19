Man who posed as Nigeria Army General to defraud PoS operator arraigned

A 24-year-old businessman, Gabriel Nwokoro, who allegedly paraded himself as a General with the Nigerian Army with an intent to defraud a Point of Sales operator, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Nwokoro, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged conspiracy, impersonation and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Inspector Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that Nwokoro conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by impersonating a Nigerian army general and attempting to defraud a POS operator.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on September 21 at 2pm at Jibowu, Yaba, Lagos State.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant was a serial fraudster who was arrested for a similar crime by the police at Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State sometime in 2021.

“The defendant goes around with soldiers, parading himself as an army general with the intent to intimidate and collect money from POS attendants,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 77, 168 (1)(h) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.O. Fajana, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until February 14 for mention.

