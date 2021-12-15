Man who masterminded abduction, gruesome murder of wife nabbed

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team have arrested four suspects in connection with the abduction and gruesome killing of the late Nneka Nwanyi-Sunday Emeh Kalu.

The woman, who had earlier been reported missing, was later found dead on a cassava farm on August 29, 2021.

This was in Ngugworo Community, Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The suspects arrested are: Irem Ifeanyi Mbah, Igwe Anya Chima, Okorie Okam and Emeh Kalu, the husband of the deceased and principal suspect.

The suspects are aged between 25 and 40 and all natives of Nguzu Edda village in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, investigations into the death of the victim followed complaint received from the people of Ngugworo community, Ebonyi State, a border town with Abia State, where the victim resided, when the decomposing body of the late Kalu was discovered in their community.

The discrete investigations carried out by the Police team led to the arrest of the four suspects.

Investigations by the Police team revealed that the husband of the deceased in a bid to fraudulently and hastily “inherit” his wife’s numerous assets, including landed property, houses, money in bank and thriving business, procured the services of five other criminal elements to stage the abduction of his wife by luring her to meet him at a junction to pick up some things for the house.

Mba said investigations further revealed how the criminals strangled her to death after obtaining necessary information on the whereabouts of title documents and other relevant papers of her possessions.

Efforts are being intensified to arrest other suspects and persons indicted in the matter with a view to concluding the investigations, the FPRO said.

He added: “The Force, while condoling the family of the deceased for the unfortunate loss, enjoined families and relatives to be their ‘brother’s keeper’ and provide prompt information to the Police that would assist in proactively containing crimes and all forms of gender-based violence.

“All the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.”