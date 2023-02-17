Man who killed Soldier that led to burning of Police Station not policeman + Photos

Fresh facts have emerged on how soldiers from 174 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Odugunyan in Ikorodu area of Lagos State set Ogijo Police Station in Ogun State on fire after mistaking the identify of the man who killed a Soldier.

The Soldiers attacked the police station on Wednesday following there death of one of them during a fight.

The man who killed the soldier was presumed to be a policeman attached to Ogijo Police Station.

It was after the dust raised by the murder and attack on the station settled that the soldiers realised too late that the suspected killer of the soldier was not a policeman as believed, but a Legionnaire, who was wearing clothes that looked like mobile police uniform.

A police source said: “The man that killed the soldier is not a policeman.

“He is a legionnaire, dressed in their uniform.

“So the soldiers thought he was a mobile police officer.

“The legionnaire wanted to collect money from a cyclist who was carrying the soldier.

“The soldier was on mufti, refused the legionnaire to collect money from the cyclist, that was how trouble started.

“The soldier thought the legionnaire was a mobile policeman because of what he wore.

“They started arguing, which snowballed into fighting.

“The legionnaire brought out a jack knife and stabbed the soldier.”