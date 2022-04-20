Man who killed neighbour’s wife, daughter over verbal insult arrested in Kebbi

Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old security man over alleged killing of a neighbour’s wife and daughter for reportedly calling him animal and describing him as useless.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nafi’u Abubakar, disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi Wednesday.

Abubakar indicated that the suspect, of Maradi town in Niger Republic, on April 11, at about 2 a.m., went to the residence of one Aliyu Akilu, of Labana street, Sani Abacha bye-pass, Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the suspect used a cutlass to kill Aliyu’s wife, one Sadiya Idris, 25, and his four-year-old daughter, Khadija Akilu.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives attached to the Homicide Section, State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), were detailed to investigate and they succeeded in arresting the suspect,” he said.

Abubakar added that the suspect confessed to killing the deceased for calling him an animal and a useless watch-man during an argument that ensued between them in the course of investigation.

“He (the suspect) also stated that he killed the four-year- old daughter in order to cover-up his evil act because she had identified him as their neighbour,” he said.

Abubakar revealed that the case was under investigation and that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

He called on all law-abiding citizens to always be watchful and vigilant, and avail the police and other security agencies with timely and accurate information that would assist in crime prevention.

The suspect, during the parade, admitted that he killed the woman and her daughter, as he was not happy with the words used to describe him during an argument that ensured between them a day before the incident.

“Yes, I killed her with cutlass, and when I noticed that her daughter was looking at me and knowing full well that she recognized me, I took her up and slammed her head on the floor of the room and she too died,” the suspect said.