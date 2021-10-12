Man who invaded school with thugs to attack teacher nabbed

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Abidemi Oluwaseun, 35, for invading a public school with thugs to attack a teacher who he accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter.

The spokesman of the Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

The suspect, according to Oyeyemi, was arrested with two others, namely: Fayesele Olabanji, 25, and Alebiosu Quawiyu, 24, following a distress call received from the Principal of Baptist Girls College, Idiaba, Abeokuta, that three men invaded the school with an unregistered vehicle, armed with brand new cutlass and threatening to hack down a teacher of the school with the cutlass.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Kemta Division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the three men were apprehended right inside the school premises.

The unregistered Toyota car and the cutlass were recovered from them.

On interrogation, Oluwaseun confirmed hiring the other two men to the school to teach the teacher who beat his daughter a lesson of his life.

Preliminary investigation revealed that while the teacher was teaching, some of the students, including the suspect’s daughter, were mocking the teacher and distracting other students.

The teacher after identifying those disturbing the class caned them as a corrective measure, but the suspect’s daughter went home and reported to her farther, consequent upon which he mobilised two thugs and stormed the school with cutlass.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspects be properly investigated and charged to court as soon as possible.

Bankole also warned that the command under his watch will not tolerate such unruly behaviour in any public or private institution as such amounts to taking laws into one’s hand.