The man who heat his wife and posted it on Facebook, Sulaiman Maiyegun, also known as Afobaje, has been docked before a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Igbosere.

Afobaje was arraigned on Friday on a two count charge before Magistrate Olufolake Oshin by the police.

He, however, pleaded not guilty of the charges when they were read to him.

The Police prosecutor, Superintendent of Police Shinaolu Adeoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 5, 2020 at Maiyegun Town, Jakande Estate, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Adeoye said the actions of the defendant was contrary to and punishable under Section 173 and Section 57 (1)a of the Criminal Law of the State.

He urged the court to remand the defendant and requested for a date to commence trial.

Maiyegun’s lawyer, Mustapha Danesi, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms as the matter was a family issue.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Oshin granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be a cleric and a family member of the defendant.

Oshin also directed the court Registrar to verify the addresses of the sureties, who must be a tax payers in the state.

The matter has been adjourned till June 22 for mention.

The defendant’s arrest and arraignment was sequel to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team that reached out to Area J Commander of the Nigeria Police, ACP Gbolahan Odugbemi, to arrest Maiyegun after the act he alleged committed went viral through his Facebook platform.

The charges against him read: “That you Sulaiman Maiyegun alias Afobaje’ on 05/05/2020 at about 12:13am at No 9, Maiyegun Town, off Lekki Road, Jakande Estate in Eti-Osa Local Government Area within Lagos Magistrate District did unlawfully assault one Mariam Omolara Gabriel with fist blow and caused her injury on her forehead and thereby commited an offence punishable under Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you Sulaiman Maiyegun alias Afobaje’ on the same date, time and place within the aforesaid Magistrate District did post an inciting and provoking publication on your Facebook page and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 57(1)(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”