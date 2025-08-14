Man who assisted alleged kidnap suspect to escape dies

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the death of a man who helped an alleged kidnap suspect escape.

The Commissioner of the Command, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Ojo further disclosed that a vigilante member who sustained injuries from the incident was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The Commissioner of Police said the deceased struck a vigilante member, who was holding the alleged kidnap suspect, with a machete, enabling the suspect to escape.

He added that the investigation was ongoing.

Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the deceased prevented vigilante members from arresting his son over alleged involvement in kidnapping.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred on Tuesday at the Shaare Cattle Market in Kwara State as the deceased attempted to help his son evade arrest.

According to the source, the man attacked one of the vigilante members with a machete, creating an escape route for his son.

“In response, the vigilante member shot the man, who later died from his injuries,” the source said.

