Following an ongoing investigation, the FCT Police Command on June 21, 2020 at about 6am arrested Bello Saleh of Dobi village, who has been on Police wanted persons’ list for culpable homicide and kidnapping.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Command, Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement on Monday.

According to Manzah, the suspect, who is a notorious kidnapper, was arrested at his hideout in Paiko Kore village of Gwagwalada Area Council after a painstaking manhunt by police operatives.

He said on April 15, 2020, Saleh, in the company of his gang members now at large, shot and killed Ejike Idoko of Dobi village.

The deceased was killed by the gang after he prevented the assailants from kidnapping his pregnant wife.

Manzah said efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang and recover firearms used by the gang for their criminal activities.