Man Utd squad revolt as ‘very senior’ players want Solskjaer sacked

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to be under huge pressure, with senior members of his squad reportedly wanting him to be sacked.

United are sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Chelsea after just 11 games of the season. They have won just one of their last six top-flight matches and have suffered comprehensive home defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The United board continue to be fully behind Solskjaer despite the hugely underwhelming start to the season.

The Norwegian was backed in the summer transfer window, with Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo all brought to the club.

However, many feel Solskjaer is not good enough to get the best out of his talented squad.