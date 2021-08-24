Man Utd, Spurs scouts posted to watch Noni Madueke

PSV Eindhoven winger, Noni Madueke is under consideration by Premier League clubs.

Former club Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Leicester City are all interested in Madueke.

At least 10 clubs were represented at last week’s Champions League play-off first leg at Estadio da Luz which Benfica edged 2-1.

It will be no surprise if the number of talent spotters is similar, if not higher, at the Philips Stadion, says the Daily Mail.

Madueke’s former club Tottenham plus long-term admirers Manchester United and Leicester were among the clubs who had scouts in the first-leg crowd.

Liverpool, Wolves, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund have also all been credited with interest in the Barnet-born teenager.