Man Utd, Arsenal keen to sign Tammy Abraham

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in bringing Roma centre-forward Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League this summer.

The 24-year-old moved to Roma from Chelsea last August and enjoyed an impressive first season in Italian football, finding the back of the net on 26 occasions in 52 appearances, in addition to contributing five assists.

In Serie A, Abraham scored 17 times and registered four assists, while he netted eight times in 12 UEFA Conference League matches, as Jose Mourinho’s side won the trophy.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the England international’s performances in Italy have attracted the attention of both Man United and Arsenal, who are competing to sign him this summer.

The report claimed that the Serie A outfit are under ‘siege’ from the two Premier League sides, with both looking to bring in new forwards before the end of the transfer window.

Eddie Nketiah has signed a new contract at Arsenal, but Alexandre Lacazette has left on a free transfer, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was allowed to depart in January to join Barcelona.

As a result, the Gunners are looking to bring another striker to the club this summer, with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus said to be a leading target for the club.

Man United, meanwhile, have allowed Edinson Cavani to leave on a free transfer, and the Red Devils are believed to be pushing to sign another striker this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also recently been linked with an exit, but the Portugal international is allegedly preparing to spend at least one more season with then 20-time English champions.

Anthony Martial might also be given the chance to reignite his Old Trafford career under new head coach Erik ten Hag following an unsuccessful loan spell at Sevilla in the second half of last season.

Chelsea is believed to have a buy-back clause of €80m (£66.7m) on Abraham, although Thomas Tuchel’s side cannot activate it until next summer.

The Englishman scored 30 times and registered 12 assists in 82 appearances for Chelsea before moving on in search of regular action.

Abraham still has more than four years left to run on his contract in Rome, which places the Serie A side in a strong position when it comes to any possible negotiations this summer.