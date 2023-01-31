Man United’s Eriksen ruled out for three months

Manchester United have confirmed that midfielder Christian Eriksen will miss at least three months with the injury he sustained during Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Reading.



Eriksen was taken off in the second half of Man United’s eventual 3-1 win after suffering an ankle injury during a tackle with Reading striker Andy Carroll.



The 30-year-old was later seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches, and initial scans have now confirmed that he will spend an “extended period” on the sidelines.



Further assessments are set to take place on the injury, but the Red Devils are now expected to be without the Denmark international for a large chunk of the remainder of the season.



The club have confirmed that Eriksen is likely to be out until the end of April or early May, but should be back in time for the end of the campaign.



“Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our Emirates FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday,” read a statement on the club’s official website.



“While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.



“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the campaign. We all wish Christian the best of luck for a speedy recovery.”



Eriksen has established himself as a key member of Erik ten Hag’s side this season, making 31 appearances across all competitions and starting 18 of their 20 Premier League games.



The Dane’s absence could see him miss at least 18 matches across all competitions, including the Europa League double-header against Barcelona and Premier League matches against Liverpool, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.