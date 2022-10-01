Man United’s Erik ten Hag named Premier League Manager of the Month

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for September.

The Dutchman endured a torrid start to life at Old Trafford, suffering a home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

He also suffered a 4-0 thumping by Brentford in his first two competitive games at the helm.

However, since then the Red Devils have strung together a run of four successive victories in the league, including triumphs over Leicester City and league leaders Arsenal in September.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II resulted in a reduced Premier League schedule in September, with Man United’s last domestic outing coming on September 4.

However, their two victories this month were enough to earn Ten Hag his first Premier League Manager of the Month award, while Marcus Rashford scooped the Player of the Month prize too.

Ten Hag becomes just the second Manchester United manager to win the award since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013, following in the footsteps of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who won it in January 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte and Bournemouth caretaker Gary O’Neil were the other two nominees for the award in September.

Man United’s next match sees them make the short trip to face local rivals and defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Manchester derby on Sunday.