Man United willing to splash £100m on Rice

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has approved a summer move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The Sun said Rangnick has welcomed the idea of maintaining Rice as a top summer transfer target.

For that reason, United are ready to do the immediate groundwork with the view of tabling a bid at the end of the season.

They want Rice to be the ‘centrepiece’ of the team but understand West Ham will hold firm on their £100million valuation.

United might also have to fend off interest from title challengers Chelsea and Man City if they are to secure the 22-year-old’s services.

Of course, West Ham could qualify for the Champions League, either through the Premier League or by winning the Europa League.

And by doing so, they would match Rice’s lofty ambitions to spring his promising career to the next level.