Man United to use Wan-Bissaka as part of Olise offer

Manchester United are reportedly considering using Aaron Wan-Bissaka as part of a move for Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise during this summer’s transfer window.

Olise has allegedly been identified by Man United’s incoming minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the ideal signing in the upcoming market.

However, the 20-time English champions are likely to face competition from a number of clubs, including Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

According to the Daily Star, Man United hope that Palace’s interest in Wan-Bissaka could help them rise to the head of the queue for Olise’s signature.

Wan-Bissaka left Selhurst Park for Old Trafford in the summer of 2019, and he has made 175 appearances for Man United in all competitions.

The 26-year-old’s contract was recently extended until the summer of 2025, but his long-term future with the club is unclear.

Wan-Bissaka featured on 46 occasions for Palace before leaving for the Red Devils, and it is understood that the Eagles have always had an interest in bringing him back.

Diogo Dalot recently signed a new long-term deal at Man United, and a departure for Wan-Bissaka would put the Red Devils in the market for another right-back.

Olise missed the opening months of the campaign with a hamstring problem, and he is again on the sidelines with a muscular issue, with the Eagles unsure at this stage when he could return.

The France Under-21s international has impressed in his limited appearances this season, though, scoring five goals and registering one assist in nine Premier League appearances.

Olise has made 80 appearances for Palace in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and registering 20 assists in the process.

Chelsea came close to signing the attacker last summer, with his release clause believed to have been around £35 million, but he ultimately penned a new contract.

A buy-out fee will allegedly become active in his latest deal at the end of the campaign, and Palace are expecting to lose him ahead of the 2024-25 season.