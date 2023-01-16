Man United to rival two Premier League sides in race for Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly upping their pursuit of prolific Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Il Mattino, the club’s hierarchy is ‘already lining up’ a summer offer. The report also suggests that many intermediaries are keen on Osimhen making the switch from Serie A to the Premier League.

This is largely due to the recent transfer involving Mykhaylo Mudryk, as Shakhtar Donetsk received €70 million + €30 million in bonuses for the 22-year-old, who was unveiled as a new Chelsea player yesterday.

Napoli have now valued their forward at around €150 million at least and believe the English sides will be more likely to pay it. Along with United, both Arsenal and Newcastle have joined the race for the Nigerian – all of which will appear as exciting prospects for the player.

A January deal is ruled out, as Osimhen is enjoying a fine season in Italy with the league leaders. He has 13 goals and four assists across all competitions so far.