Man United to battle Juventus for Manuel Akanji

Manchester United is reportedly ready to rival Juventus in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

The 26-year-old has been at the Westfalenstadion since the start of 2018, the Switzerland international making a total of 29 appearances in the Bundesliga and Europe this campaign.

However, with just over 14 months remaining on his contract, Dortmund appear increasingly likely to find themselves struggling to retain the services of a key player.

Speaking to The Hard Tackle, journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that the German giants expect to part ways with Akanji during the summer transfer window.

Naturally, United are allegedly regarded as a potential destination given the impending shake-up at Old Trafford, while Juventus are also said to be admirers of the player.

Akanji is eyeing up a new challenge, his four-and-a-half-year spell at Dortmund coming since he departed Basel.