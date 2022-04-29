Man United set to pay £84m to sign Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay £84m in order to secure the signature of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

With Erik ten Hag having agreed to leave Ajax for Old Trafford, a rebuild will now take place where numerous positions in the first-team group are strengthened.

While central midfield is believed to be the priority, United will also sign at least one new central forward, potentially two if Cristiano Ronaldo departs the club.

According to La Repubblica, the Premier League giants are prepared to pay £84m to get a deal for Osimhen over the line in the summer.

The 23-year-old has recorded 16 goals from 28 appearances in Serie A and the Europa League this season, keeping him in the thoughts of several top European clubs.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with the Nigeria international, but it has been claimed that Osimhen will only be prepared to move to a club who are competing in next season’s Champions League, something which United will not realistically achieve before the end of 2021-2