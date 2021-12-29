Man United recall Eric Bailly from international duty

Manchester United have reportedly recalled defender Eric Bailly from international duty, just a few days after being called up by Ivory Coast for next month’s African Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old was initially granted permission to fly out to Cameroon – where the AFCON tournament will be held – to join up with the national team early.

However, the Daily Telegraph reports that Bailly has since flown back to the UK and will be in contention to feature in United’s Premier League clash at home against Burnley on Thursday.

Ralf Rangnick is keen for Bailly to remain at Old Trafford during the winter months due to a number of coronavirus-related issues with the Red Devils.

Victor Lindelof is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, while captain Harry Maguire revealed after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Monday that several first-team players are yet to have fully recovered from side effects caused by the virus.

Bailly has made just two Premier League starts for Man United this season but he could be in line to replace either Maguire or Raphael Varane in the starting lineup on Thursday, after both centre-backs struggled at St James’ Park earlier this week.

The former Villarreal defender is now set to miss Ivory Coast’s opening AFCON game against Equatorial Guinea on January 12.