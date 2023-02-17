Man United readying £107m bid for Osimhen

Manchester United are now readying a mega-money bid to sign Victor Osimhen to thwart interest from Liverpool.

The Premier League rivals are keen on the Napoli striker’s transfer.

That is according to Calciomercato, which reports Manchester United are drawing up plans to beat Liverpool to Osimhen’s transfer.

The Nigeria striker has captivated the Old Trafford and Anfield hierarchies with his performances this season as Napoli target the Serie A title.

No player has outscored Osimhen in the Italian top-flight so far this term with the 24-year-old netting 17 goals.

He has only featured 18 times and started in 17 fixtures as the Azzurri built a 15-point lead. The 23-cap international missed four games with a hamstring injury.

Yet since the injury Osimhen sustained against Liverpool in the Champions League back in September, he has been a revelation.

The forward has scored 15 goals across 11 of his 13 Serie A appearances.

He also returned to score his only UEFA goal this term against Ajax.

Now, Manchester United are prepared to pay Napoli £107m to edge Liverpool to a transfer for Osimhen this summer.

Their swoop would match the British record £107m that Chelsea paid Benfica to sign Enzo Fernandez in January.

Yet the Red Devils’ bid may not be enough.

Napoli could reject Manchester United’s bid for Liverpool target Osimhen’s transfer.

90min reports that the Azzurri value their forward at €150m (£133m) given his incredible form this season.

It also notes Chelsea have not backed away from showing an interest at that price.

Stamford Bridge chiefs are prepared to pay whatever it takes to sign their targets and view Osimhen as their dream striker signing.

Although the west Londoners hope Napoli consider taking Romelu Lukaku in part exchange, despite paying Inter Milan £97.5m for him in 2021.

He is also of interest to Arsenal, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich for this summer, per TuttoMercatoWEB.

So, Napoli will feel they are in a position to reject Manchester United’s offer for Osimhen’s transfer with the Liverpool target also under contract through to 2025.

Osimhen winning the Golden Boot in Serie A would also strengthen the Azzurri’s stance on his value.

The forward, who former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri calls “phenomenal”, leads the scoring charts in Italy’s top-flight in search of the Scudetto by five goals thus far.