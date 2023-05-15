Man United, Liverpool among Tammy Abraham suitors

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly two of six Premier League clubs interested in signing Roma forward Tammy Abraham during this summer’s transfer window.

The 25-year-old made the move to Rome from Chelsea in August 2021, and he enjoyed a brilliant first season in Italian football, scoring 27 goals and registering five assists in 53 appearances in all competitions.

The England international has found it more difficult during the current campaign, but he has still managed to contribute nine goals and seven assists in 48 appearances.

Abraham has another three years left to run on his contract in Rome, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future.

A recent report claimed that Jose Mourinho’s side are expecting the centre-forward to return to the Premier League during this summer’s transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Man United and Liverpool are both keen on Abraham, with the two clubs bidding to sign new forwards in the upcoming market.

Roberto Firmino is leaving Anfield on a free transfer at the end of his contract, while Man United will prioritise the signing of a striker at the end of the campaign.

The report claims that there is also interest from Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, with all three clubs keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding his future.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are believed to be considering activating a buy-back clause to re-sign Abraham ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, with the Blues also looking to sign a new centre-forward.

Abraham came through the youth system at Stamford Bridge, and he represented the Blues on 82 occasions, scoring 30 goals and registering 12 assists in the process.

The Englishman has made 89 Premier League appearances during his career, meanwhile, scoring 26 goals and registering eight assists, including a loan spell at Swansea City.

Abraham has also managed 25 goals and eight assists in 71 Serie A outings, but he could allegedly be available for a fee in the region of £40m during the upcoming market.

The striker has only made 11 appearances for England, meanwhile, and he was overlooked for the 2022 World Cup, with Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate preferring other options in the final third of the field.

—