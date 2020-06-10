Manchester United were forced to cancel their friendly with Stoke at the last minute after the Championship side had a player test positive for coronavirus.

The sides met at United’s Carrington training centre but the match was immediately abandoned without kicking a ball when an unnamed Stoke player tested positive, with United insisting none of their squad came into contact with him.

United had been stepping up their preparations for the return of the Premier League on June 17, with their first match back against Tottenham in 10 days time, and it appears the squad still trained after Stoke left Carrington.

In the latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing, there were no new positive cases confirmed, Skysports reports.

The Premier League say they tested 1,195 players and club staff for COVID-19 on June 4 and 5.

This was the sixth round of testing and the second time there have been zero positives, with just one positive in total in the last three rounds.

Since the programme began, the Premier League has now carried out 6,274 tests for COVID-19, with 13 positives and 6,261 negatives.

There were six positives from three clubs in the first round of testing, followed by two positives from two clubs, four positives from three clubs, zero positives, one positive – and now a second all-clear.

Project Restart rules require a player who returns a positive test to remain away from group activities for 14 days (subject to the return of a negative test after seven days, should the player be asymptomatic).

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis.