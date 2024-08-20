Man undergoing 19 days dry fasting confirmed dead

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 58-year-old unidentified man who was embarking on a spiritual fasting exercise.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin disclosed that the incident happened in the Alagbado axis of the state on Monday at about 6:00 am.

He said the deceased younger brother, whose name was not also mentioned, reported the incident at the Alagbado Police Division at about 7pm on Monday.

According to him, the younger brother said his brother died while allegedly undergoing 19 days of dry fasting.

Hundeyin said, “No foul play suspected, family demands to convey the corpse for burial”.

