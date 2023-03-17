Man U to meet Sevilla in Europa League quarterfinals + Full fixtures

Manchester United will face Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals coming up against Spanish opposition for the fourth time in this year’s competition.

As well as playing Real Sociedad in the group stages, United have been required to defeat Barcelona and Real Betis to reach the last eight.

On the same day that Chelsea have been drawn to play Real Madrid in the Champions League, the Red Devils will join their fellow Premier League side in squaring off versus La Liga opposition.

United will host the first leg of the tie before Sevilla, who have defeated PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce to reach this point, will stage the reverse fixture.

The winners of that tie will meet whoever prevails from the meetings between Juventus and Sporting Lisbon, the latter edging out Arsenal on penalties on Thursday night.

Elsewhere in the draw, Feyenoord and Roma square off in what is a repeat of last season’s Europa Conference League final, the Italian giants lifting the trophy courtesy of a 1-0 win at the end of 2021-22.

The remaining game of the last eight sees Bayer Leverkusen play host to Belgian outfit Union SG, who overcame Bundesliga opposition in the form of Union Berlin to reach this stage of a European competition for the first time.

April 13 is the date for the first legs to be played, with the reverse fixtures being staged a week later on April 20.

Quarterfinal draw:

Manchester United vs. Sevilla

Juventus vs. Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union SG

Feyenoord vs. Roma.

Semi-final draw:

Juventus/Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester United/Sevilla

Feyenoord/Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen/Roma.