Manchester United is reportedly set to lose loan striker Odion Ighalo to parent club Shanghai Shenhua as early as next week.

The 30-year-old joined United on a short-term deal in January and was a huge hit before the coronavirus crisis brought the season to a halt.

United had hoped to extend their deal for Ighalo, who has scored four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils.

The Mirror claimed that Shenhua have informed the Nigerian that he must report back for the start of pre-season training, however, with the Chinese Super League season beginning at the end of next month.

Ighalo, whose initial loan deal expires on May 31, is said to have been made available to purchase permanently for £20 million.