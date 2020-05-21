Manchester United is “relaxed” about Odion Ighalo’s future at the club and will not make a reckless last minute decision as the Nigerian’s loan spell comes to an end.

Ighalo joined the Red Devils in a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua in January and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been keen to sign him permanently after he bagged four goals in eight appearances for the Reds.

However, United have failed to agree a fee with the Chinese club and he has just 10 days left on his loan spell at Old Trafford before he returns to the Far East.

United have not ruled out extending his loan given the unprecedented circumstances but Shanghai would rather sell, knowing that Ighalo’s stock is high after his spell with the Red Devils.

But United’s interest has cooled since before the coronavirus outbreak, when they were without star man Marcus Rashford.

The forward is now fit again after a back fracture, meaning United’s reliance on Ighalo is not as pronounced as it once was.

SkySports claimed United is now “relaxed” about the situation and feel that Rashford’s return has put them in a far stronger position.

Though Solskjaer would like to keep Ighalo, United will not sanction a big money move for a back-up forward and it could be that the Nigerian hass played his last game for the club.

That would be a huge blow to Ighalo, who has made no secret of his desire to stay at his boyhood club.

United resumed first team training on Wednesday, though there were strict restrictions with only five players allowed to train together at one time.