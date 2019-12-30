Manchester United have brought in Burnley goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson to work with David de Gea.

The 40-year-old has been drafted in to replace Emilio Alvarez, who left earlier this year, and link up with United’s senior keeper coach Richard Hartis.

De Gea has been under scrutiny recently after a couple of costly mistakes and has strong competition from Sergio Romero and Lee Grant, while Dean Henderson has been impressing on loan at Sheffield United.

Mawson did not have the most distinguished career as a player, appearing predominantly for Morecambe, Halifax and Hereford United.

However, he has developed a strong reputation for his coaching ability while working with Burnley’s academy.

He won the FA’s goalkeeping coach of the year in 2015 and has been working with Sean Dyche’s first team also.

Mawson watched United’s win over Burnley at the weekend and is linking up with his new club this week.