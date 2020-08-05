Anthony Martial struck a late winner as Manchester United secured a 2-1 win over LASK Linz to advance to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made nine changes to his side from the team that started the final game of the Premier League season, with only Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams retaining their places.

But perhaps the lack of motivation affected Solskjaer’s men as they begun slowly at an empty Old Trafford.

Indeed, it was nearly a moment to remember for the Austrian visitors when centre-back Andres Andrade headed against the crossbar inside the first 10 minutes.

United struggled to piece together their usual passing moves and LASK were happy to capitalise, with Marko Raguz heading just over from an inviting cross by the lively Rene Renner.

United finished the half without a shot on target and that only capped a drab first-half display.

But things picked up after the interval, with Odion Ighalo and James both going close.

Whatever was said in the dressing room seemed to have an effect as United began to create all of the chances.

But LASK finally made the breakthrough with a stunning 30-yard strike from Philipp Wiesinger whistling into the top corner past the helpless Sergio Romero.

If there were any concerns as to whether there would be a shock comeback, Jesse Lingard put them to bed just two minutes later, tucking underneath Alexander Schlager to make it two goals in as many games.

Solskjaer sent on Paul Pogba and Tahith Chong late on to inject some life into his side, while 18-year-old Teden Mengi made his debut.

Another substitute, Martial, found the winning goal two minutes from time after a crafted pass from Juan Mata to seal a 7-1 aggregate win, but doubts remain over the quality of United’s fringe players after a sub-par display.