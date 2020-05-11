Manchester United is reluctant to sanction a £20 million move for Odion Ighalo and are preparing to resume the Premier League season without the Nigerian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been keen to sign the 30-year-old on a permanent basis but the coronavirus pandemic is set to have a widespread effect on club finances and United are not as willing as they once were to splurge on a back-up forward.

United’s preference is now to extend Ighalo’s loan deal and they’re willing to put up a fee to do so.

However, Shanghai Shenhua are keen to cash in on Ighalo while he’s flying high and the Chinese outfit are seeking £20 million for the Nigerian.

Ighalo’s current loan runs until the end of May and the Premier League season has been given a tentative green light to resume in early June.

United is yet to hold official talks with Shenhua over Ighalo, but ESPN claimed the Red Devils are “holding off” from negotiations and are prepared to resume the season without the forward.

That would be a big blow for Ighalo as the boyhood United fan is desperate to make a permanent move to Old Trafford.