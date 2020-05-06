Manchester United want to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan deal as they continue to weigh up a permanent move.

The Nigeria striker is due to return to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of May, which would effectively mean he has played his final game for United due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown of football.

But with the Premier League hoping to resume the season in June, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep hold of the 30-year-old until at least the end of the campaign.

With Marcus Rashford set to return from a back injury, United’s striking options will already be boosted when football comes back.

But it is understood Solskjaer wants more depth to his attack with his side competing for Champions League qualification, as well as remaining in the Europa League and FA Cup.

The United manager intends to sign a centre forward this summer after missing out on top target Erling Braut Haaland in January.

The Borussia Dortmund striker remains of interest along with Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner, while Raul Jimenez is admired by Solskjaer.

But Ighalo represents a cut-price option in a summer when Ed Woodward has warned United’s spending could be hit by the financial impact of COVID-19.

By extending his loan deal, Solskjaer would give himself more time to weigh up a £15 million bid.

The main obstacle could be Shanghai’s willingness to allow him to remain at United at a time when the Chinese Super League is close to starting.