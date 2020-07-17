Premier League giants, Manchester United and Liverpool, have made a late attempt to contact the agent of Lille striker, Victor Osimhen, ahead of his potential move to Napoli, according to reports in Italy.

Osimhen had previously been described as a “priority” target for Manchester United, but those rumours have faded in recent month.

Reports in Italy claimed that Manchester United called Osimhen’s new agent “hours ago” to find out how far along his deal with Napoli was.

It is expected that a €50 million+ transfer to Napoli will be completed soon, despite his agent preferring to strike a deal with a Premier League club.

Meanwhile, Premier League champions Liverpool has also shown interest in the Nigerian international.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for the French side, scoring 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 matches in 2019/20, and the Neapolitans were preparing an €81 million deal for him, but both clubs have not been able to find an agreement.

Sportitalia reported that the agent of Osimhen is taking the time to speak to English giants Liverpool and Manchester about the Nigerian striker and the Reds are the most likely to make Lille an offer.

Napoli is looking for another striker to bolster the attack with Polish international Arkadiusz Milik being linked with a move to either Juventus or AC Milan, while they already purchased Andrea Petagna from SPAL in January.