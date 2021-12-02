Man U interim manager Ralf Rangnick granted work permit

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been granted his work permit to begin his role at Old Trafford.

The 63-year-old will take over the reins from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the remainder of the 2021-22 season before moving into a two-year consultancy role.

There was hope that Rangnick could have taken charge of Thursday’s game with Arsenal, but Michael Carrick will remain in the dugout for one more match.

Now, Sky Sports News reports that Rangnick has now obtained his visa and will take charge of Man United for the first time in Sunday’s game with Crystal Palace.

The report adds that Rangnick will address the media on Friday and will be in attendance to watch the Red Devils take on Mikel Arteta’s side this evening.

Rangnick has reportedly already identified three signings he is keen for United to make in 2022, with Erling Braut Haaland a priority target.