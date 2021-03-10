Things are getting tense in UEFA Europa League as the round of 16 first leg holds Thursday evening.

African football fans will be able to watch the exciting fixtures on StarTimes.

Manchester United will face AC Milan at 6:55pm.

Marcus Rashford’s team go into the match against Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s on the back of a clear victory last weekend in the Manchester derby.

Any match between AC Milan and Manchester United in a European competition is worthy of a final.

Another English club, Spurs, are at home in their first leg match against Dinamo Zagreb.

Tottenham coach, Jose Mourinho, will be hoping that his attacking line-up of Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min continue their fine form.

Kane scored two against Palace and provided two assists, Bale score the other two, with the South Korean international providing an assist over the weekend in the English premier league.

The third English team remaining in the competition, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal, saw their first leg match against Greek club, Olympiacos moved to Athens as UEFA regulations state that no two clubs should play home games in the same city on the same day.

Fans can pay-per-day to catch all the actions. Classic Bouquet (Antenna decoder) is N320 per day while Super Bouquet (dish decoder) is N400 per day.