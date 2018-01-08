Man U draw Yeovil in FA Cup fourth round + full fixtures

Yeovil Town, the lowest-ranked side still left in the FA Cup, have been handed a home tie against Manchester United in Round 4 of the competition.

The League Two outfit overcame Bradford City 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to keep their dream alive and will now welcome the 12-time winners to Huish Park later this month.

There is also a plum tie for fellow fourth-tier outfit, Newport County, whose reward for beating Leeds United is another home tie against big boys Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere in the fourth round draw, Liverpool have been drawn at home to West Bromwich Albion, while Chelsea – who first face a replay against Norwich City – face the prospect of hosting Newcastle United.

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will head to either Cardiff City or Mansfield Town, meanwhile, with the two sides facing off for a second time next week following their goalless draw at the weekend.

Holders Arsenal will play no further part in the competition due to their shock defeat at Nottingham Forest, who head to fellow Championship club Hull City for a place in the next round.

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 26 to 29.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full:

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough v Fleetwood or Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Notts County v Wolves or Swansea

Yeovil v Man Utd

Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff or Mansfield v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace

Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Newport v Tottenham

Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheffield Utd v Preston