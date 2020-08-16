A late strike from Luuk de Jong ended Manchester United’s hopes of silverware as they were knocked out of Europa League semi-finals with a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty had put United ahead in Cologne but goals from Suso and substitute De Jong handed the Spanish side a narrow victory to advance to the final in Germany.

Historically, this was not a tie that favoured United with just one win in their last eight against Spanish teams – and the Red Devils were knocked out by the Andalusian outfit in the Champions League two years ago.

But this was a different United side, with a new manager at the helm in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and almost an entirely different Sevilla side.

One defeat in their last 24 games suggests an exciting new era is taking place under the Norwegian.

Solskjaer made two bold calls with his selection, with Fred and David de Gea starting ahead of Nemanja Matic and Sergio Romero.

A frustrating night for Solskjaer’s men after multiple missed chances. They’ve been made to pay as Sevilla advance to the final in Germany.

There will be no trophy for Solskjaer in his first full season in charge.

—