Manchester United is seriously looking at Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots to add strength to his midfield this summer, according to a report.

Ndidi has been linked with United previously and was mentioned as a £50 million (N24.4 billion) target soon after the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international batted off the talk at the time.

“I still have a contract at Leicester,” said Ndidi, who is committed to the Foxes until 2024.

“I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I’m doing okay here so no need to go anywhere.

“We are doing well and I’m enjoying myself here.”

Now the Daily Express claimed United are taking more than a passing interest” in the former Genk man, who has been impressive in Leicester’s 2019-20 season.

Paris Saint-Germain will also interested in Ndidi, but, per the source, the “French champions’ interest has now cooled” with the Ligue 1 side now looking elsewhere.

That could well leave the way clear for United to make an approach, but it’s unclear just where Ndidi lies in Solskjaer’s list of midfield targets.