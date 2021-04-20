The revival of Kelechi Iheanacho has earned the Leicester striker admirers at three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, a report claimed.

Iheanacho has always had potential since his breakthrough at Manchester City.

However, it has taken him longer to fulfil it than many would have expected following his 2017 move to Leicester.

But he is well and truly back on track now and his goals have made him the man of the moment.

Since the beginning of March, Iheanacho has scored 10 goals in seven games for Leicester.

That spell included a hat-trick against Sheffield United and braces against Manchester United and West Ham.

Most recently, the Nigeria international scored the goal that sent Leicester into the FA Cup final at the expense of Southampton.

Now, Iheanacho is back on the radar of many clubs. According to Fichajes, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested.

United are currently bracing themselves for the departure of Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay striker is out of contract at the end of the season.

Although the club can extend that by a further year, Cavani may prefer to return to South America.

If he leaves, they will need to find a replacement.

They have been linked with big names like Erling Haaland, but Iheanacho would be cheaper.

Hence, they could attempt to lure him back to Manchester – on the other side of the city’s divide.

Alternatively, Iheanacho has two options to end up in London.

Chelsea are also in the market for a new centre-forward, for example.

Timo Werner has not scored as many goals as expected since joining from RB Leipzig in the summer.

Hence, they are willing to invest in that position again.

They too are linked with Haaland, but reports have cast doubt on how much the Norwegian would want that move.

Instead, if they shift their focus elsewhere, Iheanacho could be ideal.

It is claimed that Thomas Tuchel is “convinced” by Iheanacho’s “perfect technical and physical symbiosis”.

With Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham possibly leaving, the 24-year-old could fill the gap.

Another suitor would be Arsenal, who have doubts about their own strikers’ futures. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not enjoyed as successful a season since signing a huge new contract, which is cause for concern.

Alexandre Lacazette is approaching the last 12 months of his deal, so Arsenal may need to cash in.

Furthermore, Eddie Nketiah could also look for a new club.

That would leave the Gunners with a lack of depth and Iheanacho may be a shrewd signing to reinforce.