An Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man, Olaniyi Oni, to three years into a correctional centre for impersonating in a matrimonial suit.

The Chief Magistrate, O.I. Oke, sentenced Oni to three years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Oke said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the charge preferred against him.

Oni, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on a one count charge of impersonation.

He had however pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector G.O. Adebayo, told the court that the convict committed the offence on February 4, 2020 at about 10am at Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ogun State.

Adebayo said the convict impersonated one Omotayo Isibor in a matrimonial suit by presenting himself as the petitioner.

He said the court ordered the arrest of the convict immediately it was discovered that he was not the petitioner in the suit.

He said the offence contravened Section 484 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.