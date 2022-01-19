Man to spend three years in jail for drug trafficking in Ibadan

A Federal High Court in Ibadan has sentenced a 31-year-old man, Saidu Abdulkabir, to three years in the custodial centre for trafficking in prohibited narcotics.

The Judge, Justice Uche Agomoh, said Abdulkabir was convicted and sentenced based on the evidence before her.

Agomoh said the suspect also admitted committing the offences.

She also noted that the convict did not waste the precious time and resources of the court before pleading guilty.

She ruled: “Therefore, Abdulkabir is sentenced to one year in prison for each of the three charges.

“I hope that the defence counsel will advice his client to turn a new leaf as he will be made to face the full wrath of the law if caught again.

“This judgment takes into account the time in which the convict was first arrested and detained.

“Sentencing shall run concurrently.

“The exhibits found in possession of the convict shall be destroyed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.”

The defence counsel, Musbau Olapade, had in his written address pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

Olapade added that Abdulkabir was a first time offender and remorseful of his wrong doing.

Earlier, counsel to the NDLEA, Raphael Himinkaiye, had informed the court that the convict was arraigned on three-count charge bordering on unlawful dealing in Narcotics.

Himinkaiye further said that Abdulkabir was arrested by NDLEA operatives at Iroko Village along Ibadan-Oyo expressway on Sept. 13 2021.

The prosecutor said that Abdulkabir was in possession of 750g of Indian hemp, 350g of Diazepal and 300g of Coden, both psychotropic substances, when arrested.

He said that the offences contravened Section 11 (C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap n30 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.