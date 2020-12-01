An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Tuesday, sentenced a 33-year-old man, Ibrahim Ogunleye, to one year imprisonment for impersonating a military officer.

The Chief Magistrate, O.L Oke, sentenced Ogunleye to one year in a correctional centre without an option of fine.

Oke said that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubts that the convict was guilty of the charges preferred against him.

Ogunleye, of no fixed address, was arraigned on two counts of impersonation and forgery.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Abdulkareem Mustapha, said that the convict committed the offences on November10 at about 7.00 p.m. at the Sango-Ota bridge, Ota.

Mustapha said the convict was caught wearing a pair of military camouflage trousers and a face cap, knowing full well that he was not a member of the Nigerian Army.

The prosecutor further said that the convict also forged an identity card of the Nigerian Army.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 110 (1)( 2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.