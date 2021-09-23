Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Crime

Man to receive 15 strokes of cane for stealing window burglary

By No Comments1 Min Read

An Ilorin Magistrate Court on Thursday ordered  that one  David Olasunkanmi, convicted of stealing a window burglary, be flogged 15 strokes of  the cane publicly.

Magistrate Adebola Folorunsho of the Kwara State Magistrate Court, who handed down the judgment, also ordered the convict to pay the sum of N2,000.

According to the judgment, the convict stole a  window burglary from a developing  site and sold it to a scavenger as scrap for N3,000

The convict, after he had admitted committing the crime, pleaded that he used the proceeds to buy medicine to address his failing health.

Share.

Related Posts