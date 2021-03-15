A Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday reserved judgment until April 4 for one Blessed Ezemezu for allegedly disrupting his employer’s business operations because he was owed salary.

Ezemezu, 26, is facing a two-count charge of obstruction and breech of peace.

The Magistrate, A.A. Paul gave the order after Ezemezu pleaded guilty to the charges

The magistrate said that until the judgment, Ezemezu should be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos.

The Prosecutor, Insp Samuel Ishola told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 1, about 8:00a.m. at Ite-Ofe Restaurant on Bosun Adekoya Street in Lekki, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was owed February salary.

He said that the defendant prevented the management and other employees of the restaurant from carrying out the day’s business by locking the entrance to the restaurant.

Ishola said that Ezemezu’s obstruction to the day’s business caused the management a financial loss.

Ishola said that the offences contravened Sections 117(2) and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.