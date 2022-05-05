Man to die by hanging for murdering traditional ruler

An Ado Ekiti High Court on Thursday sentenced 42-year-old man, Ademola Omoniyi to death by hanging for murdering a traditional ruler.

Delivering judgment, Justice Olukayode Ogundana, dispelled the notion that the convict was insane.

”This court sentences Ademola Omoniyi to death and shall be hanged until his last.

“May the good Lord have mercy upon your soul,” the judge held.

The convict was arraigned for one count of murder contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, laws of Ekiti 2012.

Omoniyi on Aug. 20, 2018 at Odo Oro Ekiti in Ikole Ekiti Judicial Division, murdered Oba Gbadebo Ibitoye Olowoselu ll, the Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti.

One of the chiefs who testified before the court said, ‘’we were at the palace on that day for Onise in Council meeting, around 7 a.m., before the meeting began, Omoniyi entered the palace and sat on Kabiyesi’s seat but the Chiefs frowned at his action and drove him away.

“After the meeting, late Onise in company of his male clerk were attacked while walking back to the main palace.

”After stabbing the victim with a knife, Omoniyi, started parading himself as the king of the town”.

To prove his case, the state counsel, Adegboyega Morakinyo called five witnesses and tendered a medical report, statements of the convict and knife as exhibits.

The convict spoke in his own defence through his counsel Tope Salami and called no witness.