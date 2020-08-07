An Ekiti State High Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man, Mohamodu Haruna, to death by hanging for using a machete to hack to death a fellow herdsman.

Justice Adekunle Adeleye delivered the judgment in the murder case in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

Adeleye held” “There are no surrounding circumstances that destroyed the cogency of the circumstantial evidence led against the accused.

“He is caught in the web of the last seen theory.

“In the result, I find the defendant guilty as charged.

“He is sentenced to death by hanging.”

The Prosecution counsel, Shirley Atanel, had during trial told the court that Haruna committed the offence on February 12, 2018 at the Uro river in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun council of the state.

Atanel said the convict murdered one Mohamadu Usman contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code, CAP C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Giving evidence in the case, one of the prosecution witnesses told the court that while riding his motorcycle past the river, he saw two herdsmen approaching the river with their herds of cattle.

The witness said he later saw Haruna returning a blood stained machete into its sheath and the other herdsman lying face down in a pool of blood with a machete cut on his neck.

During the trial, the prosecution called four witnesses, including the IPO, and tendered exhibits to prove its case.

These included the convict’s confessional statements, photographs of the deceased and a blood stained machete.

Haruna, who was represented by his defence counsel, Mr Yinka Opaleke, testified in his own defence and called no witness.

