The Ebonyi State Police Command has pledged to assist the family of a missing man in finding him.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, told journalists in Abakaliki on Friday that the Command is yet to know about the incident.

“We are not aware of the incident, but we are going to reach the DPO of the area over the matter,” Odah stated.

The Police, however, advised the family of the victim to report the matter to the police with the picture to enable them do a public notice about the victim.

Ifesinachi Daniel, brother to the victim, said his brother, Anyigor Methuselah, left home for a burial in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the State on May 22, but has since not returned home.

Anyigor Methuselah, 28, hails from Ugalaba in Umuogharu, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Daniel said: “My brother is an activist and supporter of good governance.

“He had never had issues with anybody that can lead to his missing or kidnapping.

“But I suspect he was kidnapped because when I spoke with him on Saturday, May 22, someone picked his phone and threatened me never to call the number again and since then the phone has been unreachable.

“Up till now, nobody has called us with his phone.

“It must be kidnapping.

“But how?

“My brother had no issue with anybody, though some government officials in Ebonyi have threatened him over a post he made on Facebook sometime ago.

“We have reported the matter to the police, Department of State Services and they promised to help.

“I am also seeking the help of the media to find him.

“As I am talking to you, I do not know what to do again.”