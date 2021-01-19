An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Tuesday sentenced a 45-year-old man, Sanni Moses, to 12 months’ imprisonment for the theft of armoured cable pipe worth N350,000 belonging to the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The Chief Magistrate, A.A. Adebayo, in his ruling, however, gave Moses an option of N10,000 fine after he had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Moses was on trial for stealing.

Adebayo held: “In sentencing the defendant, I will take into consideration the plea of the allocutus (Mrs. Innocental Akhigbe) made on behalf of the defendant to the effect that the defendant has an aged mother, a wife and children to fend for and that he is sober and remorseful now.

“I will also take into consideration the fact that the defendant has not wasted the precious time of the court by simply admitting his guilt.

“In view of all these factors, the defendant is hereby sentenced to one year in a correctional centre or a fine of N10,000 in lieu.”

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that Moses committed the offence on April 15, 2020 around 9pm within the premises of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the defendant stole an armoured cable pipe valued at N350,000, property of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He added that the offence contravened Sections 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.