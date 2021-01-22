A 43-year-old man, Masibau Adeshina, alleged to have stolen a taxi and other valuables, all estimated to be worth N4 million, was on Friday dragged before a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant, who is facing a five-count charge of conspiracy, auto-theft, theft, assault and being in possession of a stolen property, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, ASP Edet Okoi, told the court that the defendant conspired with two others presently at large to steal a Toyota Corolla car valued at N3.5 million belonging to one Michael Adenuga.

He said Adeshina committed the offences on December 18, 2020 at 10:30pm at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Okoi added that Adenuga, a cab driver, picked Adeshina and two of his friends at Farm City Area of Lekki Phase 1.

He said on getting to their destination, they assaulted the driver, adding: “They strangled the cab driver and threw him out of the vehicle and made away with his vehicle, two phones, a Cannon camera, an Apple laptop, all valued at N500,000.

“The defendant was later traced and caught in Ondo State in possession of the vehicle.”

The prosecutor, said the offences contravened Sections 173, 250, 287, 287 (10), and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, O.O. Oshin, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oshin adjourned the case until January 28 for hearing.