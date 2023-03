Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have recovered a car that was stolen from where it was parked.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this on Wednesday in a tweet on his Twitter handle.

Hundeyin said the car was stolen buy 35-year-old Owolabi Olugbenga from where it was “parked somewhere in Alagbado only to vanish minutes later.

“Police swung in, recovered the car, handed it over to the owner and eventually arrested the car thief, 35-year-old Owolabi Olugbenga.”