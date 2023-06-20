Man, son docked for allegedly biting off woman’s nose

A man, Clifford Udouko,71 and his son, Ekomen, were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly biting off a woman’s nose.

The police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not provided with assault, conspiracy and breach of peace.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and other at large, committed the offence on June 5 at about 4.50 p.m.at Ariyo Street, via Lafenwa, Itele, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendants assaulted and bit off the complainant, Daramola Olawunmi’s nose.

He said that the defendants also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by using offensive language.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9),395 and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until July 24 for further hearing.