A video making rounds online capture the moment a man snatched a wig and slippers from his girlfriend because he saw her with another man in a restaurant.

According to the video, his supposed girlfriend was out having lunch with another man.

The yet-to-be-identified man then confronted her and humiliated her beyond reasonable doubt.

Despite all efforts from the woman to reason with him and hold on to the wig and slippers, the man snatched them from her.

While this was going on, the man she was out with stood up and walked out.

Others in the restaurant are heard condemning the action.

Watch the video below;